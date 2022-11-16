ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 209,462 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $20,946,000 after acquiring an additional 30,219 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,975 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 3.4 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

NYSE:COP traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $129.59. 190,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,410,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.51 and a 200-day moving average of $106.92. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 13.26%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

