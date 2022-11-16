ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,463,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,346,309,000 after acquiring an additional 9,014,700 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $702,569,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,335,053 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,233,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715,820 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

NYSE:COP opened at $134.09 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $66.06 and a twelve month high of $138.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

