Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (CBKM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Consumers Bancorp Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CBKM remained flat at $18.25 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.68. Consumers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $24.50.
About Consumers Bancorp
