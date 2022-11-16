Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Down 11.7% in October

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,400 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 766,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,254.7 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $127.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

