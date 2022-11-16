Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Short Interest Down 11.7% in October

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 676,400 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 766,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,254.7 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 3.9 %
Shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $60.80 on Wednesday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $127.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.