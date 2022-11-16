Contrasting Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI) and Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Sigma Additive Solutions (NASDAQ:SASI – Get Rating) and Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Sigma Additive Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Smiths Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Additive Solutions $1.65 million 3.88 -$7.39 million ($0.90) -0.68 Smiths Group $3.42 billion 1.95 $1.36 billion N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Smiths Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Additive Solutions.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sigma Additive Solutions and Smiths Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Additive Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 Smiths Group 1 1 1 0 2.00

Sigma Additive Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 227.87%. Given Sigma Additive Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sigma Additive Solutions is more favorable than Smiths Group.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Additive Solutions and Smiths Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Additive Solutions -698.21% -78.76% -73.53% Smiths Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Sigma Additive Solutions has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smiths Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sigma Additive Solutions beats Smiths Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc., a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry. It offers PrintRite3D, an integrated hardware and software edge computing platform that combines inspection, feedback, data collection, and critical analysis. The company also provides PrintRite3D Direct Energy Deposition for metal parts and PrintRite3D Selective Laser Sintering, for polymer materials. It serves aerospace, defense, oil and gas, bio-medical, and power generation industries. The company was formerly known as Sigma Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. in August 2022. Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems. The Smiths Detection division provides sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband. The Flex-Tek division offers engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases for the aerospace, medical, industrial, and construction markets. The Smiths Interconnect division provides specialized electronic and radio frequency board-level and waveguide devices, connectors, cables, test sockets, and sub-systems for applications in the security and defense, medical, general industrial, and space and aerospace markets. The company was formerly known as Smiths Industries and changed its name to Smiths Group plc in 2000. Smiths Group plc was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

