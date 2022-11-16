CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $2.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.87. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

