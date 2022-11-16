Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOLW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COOLW remained flat at $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Corner Growth Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 474,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000.

