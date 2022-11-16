Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Sells $22,675,000.00 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,601,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,858,973.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Coupang Stock Performance
Shares of Coupang stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.23. 9,678,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,750,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Coupang by 1,125.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 38.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupang by 244.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Coupang by 2,615.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Coupang Company Profile
Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.
