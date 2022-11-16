Covey Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 6.9% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $43,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.36. 1,495,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,934,424. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $152.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,013. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,721 shares valued at $20,039,793. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.