Covey Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises about 3.5% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth $231,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,069,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $15,935,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity at Gartner

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,375 shares of company stock worth $8,891,102 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Trading Down 0.6 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of IT traded down $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $336.36. 19,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $299.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.47. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $346.35.

IT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.63.

Gartner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.