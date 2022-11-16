Covey Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,740 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,839 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises about 3.5% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the first quarter worth $231,575,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares in the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,069,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter worth approximately $15,935,000. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Gartner
In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares in the company, valued at $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,375 shares of company stock worth $8,891,102 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
IT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.63.
Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.
