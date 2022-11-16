CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Insider Purchases £22,266.72 in Stock

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPPGet Rating) insider Simon Pyper acquired 19,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £22,266.72 ($26,165.36).

CPPGroup Stock Up 14.7 %

CPPGroup stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 566.67. CPPGroup Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 94 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 418 ($4.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 178.03.

About CPPGroup

CPPGroup Plc engages in the provision of assistance products in the United Kingdom, India, Spain, Turkey, and internationally. It offers a range of embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services, such as card protection; flight disruption and lost luggage; phone and gadgets insurance; livcare and mobile doctor services; OwlDetect, identity protection, personal cyber insurance, and mobile payments protection; extended warranty; and home emergency, as well as business process management services.

