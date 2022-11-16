CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Director Ralph M. Norwood Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) Director Ralph M. Norwood sold 5,000 shares of CPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $17,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $107,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

CPS Technologies stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. CPS Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter worth $67,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.