CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Director Ralph M. Norwood Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) Director Ralph M. Norwood sold 5,000 shares of CPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $17,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at $107,194.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
CPS Technologies Price Performance
CPS Technologies stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. CPS Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CPS Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies
CPS Technologies Company Profile
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CPS Technologies (CPSH)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.