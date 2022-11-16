CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Director Ralph M. Norwood Sells 6,034 Shares of Stock

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) Director Ralph M. Norwood sold 6,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $21,058.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CPS Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

CPSH opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.98 million, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.79. CPS Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in internet switches and routers.

