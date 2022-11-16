Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Down 9.6% in October

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 28,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other Creative Media & Community Trust Co. news, major shareholder Cim Capital Real Property Mana bought 36,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $919,475.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 163,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 179.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on CMCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price objective on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. 1,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,091. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $5.43 and a 52 week high of $8.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.28 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.36%.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

