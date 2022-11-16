Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), reports. Creative Realities had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $11.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Creative Realities updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Creative Realities Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Creative Realities stock opened at $0.61 on Wednesday. Creative Realities has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $13.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 2.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Creative Realities in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

In other Creative Realities news, Director Donald A. Harris purchased 50,000 shares of Creative Realities stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 407,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,862.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREX. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in Creative Realities by 5.4% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 797,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 40,875 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Creative Realities by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Creative Realities by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 62,738 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Creative Realities by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Creative Realities by 150.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 125,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 75,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

