Credit Suisse Group Increases RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Price Target to €47.00

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €44.50 ($45.88) to €47.00 ($48.45) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RWEOY. Barclays raised their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.64) to €54.00 ($55.67) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €53.00 ($54.64) to €52.00 ($53.61) in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.11.

OTCMKTS:RWEOY traded up $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $41.40. 24,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,175. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,035.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.81. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $46.51.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

