Credit Suisse Group Increases YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $62.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

NYSE YETI traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.10. The stock had a trading volume of 30,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.46. YETI has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $107.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YETI. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in YETI during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,350,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,772,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in YETI by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,793,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,549,000 after acquiring an additional 780,015 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of YETI by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,672,000 after purchasing an additional 721,816 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

