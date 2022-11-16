Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $185.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.

ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.70.

Analog Devices Stock Up 2.4 %

ADI stock opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $124,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

