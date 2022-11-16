Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $185.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s current price.
ADI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.70.
Analog Devices Stock Up 2.4 %
ADI stock opened at $165.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $191.95.
Insider Transactions at Analog Devices
In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,950,820 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,636 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $124,937,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Analog Devices (ADI)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.