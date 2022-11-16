Credit Suisse Group Trims Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Target Price to $11.00

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.64% from the company’s previous close.
WBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.
Shares of Wallbox stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.
