Credit Suisse Group Trims Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Target Price to $11.00

Posted by on Nov 16th, 2022

Wallbox (NYSE:WBXGet Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 92.64% from the company’s previous close.

WBX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Wallbox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.10.

Wallbox Stock Performance

Shares of Wallbox stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 7,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,686. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.80. Wallbox has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Wallbox

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the third quarter valued at about $944,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 61.0% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the third quarter valued at about $661,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wallbox by 207.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

About Wallbox

(Get Rating)

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

Featured Stories

Stock Target Advisor logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wallbox (NYSE:WBX)

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.