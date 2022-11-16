Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) CFO Buys $35,225.00 in Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CFO Brandi Kendall purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $35,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,765. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CRGY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. 514,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,608. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 89,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Crescent Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,707,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,609,000 after buying an additional 120,932 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy during the second quarter valued at about $16,166,000. Institutional investors own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRGY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

