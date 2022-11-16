Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) CFO Buys $35,225.00 in Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) CFO Brandi Kendall purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $35,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,765. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Crescent Energy Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRGY traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. 514,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,608. Crescent Energy has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09.
Crescent Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Energy
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently commented on CRGY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.
About Crescent Energy
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
Featured Articles
