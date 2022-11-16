Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Insider Buys $13,880.00 in Stock

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) insider John Clayton Rynd bought 1,000 shares of Crescent Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, for a total transaction of $13,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CRGY traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,608. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd.

CRGY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Crescent Energy to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 45.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,201,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,125,000 after buying an additional 1,005,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,198,000 after buying an additional 47,624 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,756,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,243,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,519,000 after buying an additional 144,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Crescent Energy in the third quarter valued at about $7,324,000. 10.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

