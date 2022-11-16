Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CPG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

NYSE CPG opened at $8.59 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 8.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the second quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

