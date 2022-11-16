Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) Short Interest Up 6.4% in October

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the October 15th total of 4,880,000 shares. Approximately 13.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 26.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRCT. Barclays cut their target price on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cricut from $5.70 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Cricut to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Cricut Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CRCT opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Cricut has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $27.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

In other Cricut news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 11,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $105,425.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,597,643 shares in the company, valued at $131,086,834.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired a total of 152,701 shares of company stock worth $1,313,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cricut by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 34,730 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 203.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cricut during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

