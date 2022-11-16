Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Up 12.5% in October

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CWGL opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Crimson Wine Group has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 5.51.
Crimson Wine Group Company Profile
