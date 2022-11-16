Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Up 12.5% in October

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Crimson Wine Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CWGL opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Crimson Wine Group has a 1 year low of $5.78 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.