Cronos Price Down 13.3% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0716 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 13.3% against the dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and approximately $55.05 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.06 or 0.00078294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00060627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001651 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00011511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023262 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000261 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.