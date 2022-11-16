Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) CEO David Portnoy Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) CEO David Portnoy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 220,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Portnoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 8th, David Portnoy acquired 20,000 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $97,800.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, David Portnoy purchased 3,850 shares of Cryo-Cell International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $18,865.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCEL opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.00 million, a P/E ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 0.35. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.93.

Cryo-Cell International ( OTCMKTS:CCEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter. Cryo-Cell International had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 4.34%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 1.47% of Cryo-Cell International worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Cryo-Cell International in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, and kidney disease, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

