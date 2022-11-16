Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Down 6.5%

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) shares fell 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.29. 10,620 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 531,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CYRX. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Cryoport Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cryoport

Cryoport Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 799,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $27,919,000 after acquiring an additional 28,415 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 2nd quarter valued at $455,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 165,912 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after acquiring an additional 16,938 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 135,856 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Featured Articles

