Crypto Snack Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $616,909.31 (SNACK)

Crypto Snack (SNACK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. One Crypto Snack token can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Crypto Snack has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Crypto Snack has a market capitalization of $75.40 million and $616,909.31 worth of Crypto Snack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto Snack alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.48 or 0.00573526 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.28 or 0.29874063 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crypto Snack Token Profile

Crypto Snack’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Crypto Snack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Crypto Snack is www.cryptosnacks.org. Crypto Snack’s official Twitter account is @cryptosnack_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crypto Snack

According to CryptoCompare, “The Crypto Snack brand is a DeFi Token that’s focused on growing the crypto community by bringing the physical and digital world together.It has 3 distinct brands – SNACK Token, Green Snack and Snack Gaming. Crypto Snack is launched on the Binance Smart Chain.The Crypto SNACK token (SNACK) is a BEP-20 token standard, native to the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). In the future the Crypto Snack protocol allows users to earn rewards by staking on CEX.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Snack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Snack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Snack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Snack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Snack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.