CSM Advisors LLC Acquires 450 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

CSM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the second quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Dover by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:DOV traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.47. 35,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,465. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.01.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile

(Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.