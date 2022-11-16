CSM Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

CSM Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,156 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for 1.0% of CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc grew its stake in Walmart by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.46. 521,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.20.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total value of $1,370,575.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,478,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,711,617.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,229,106 shares of company stock valued at $168,141,427. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.14.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

