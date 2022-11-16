CSM Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

CSM Advisors LLC lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after purchasing an additional 932,428 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 31,327,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,966,447,000 after purchasing an additional 527,154 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $499,693,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in American International Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,187,000 after purchasing an additional 63,099 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in American International Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,596,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,733,000 after purchasing an additional 345,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of AIG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. The company had a trading volume of 212,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.10. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.61%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Articles

