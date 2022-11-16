CSM Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CSM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3,471.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.99. 493,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,159,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $103.76. The company has a market cap of $253.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares in the company, valued at $25,363,426.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 235,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $23,173,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 700,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,091,392.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

