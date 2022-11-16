CSM Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

CSM Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total transaction of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 63,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.94, for a total value of $23,141,124.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,158,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,543,617,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.88.

NYSE LLY traded up $2.98 on Wednesday, reaching $352.93. 148,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,189,108. The firm has a market cap of $335.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $333.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.58. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

