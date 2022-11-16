Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii lowered its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter valued at $107,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.08.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Price Performance

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 1,941 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total value of $294,294.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,184.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.97. The stock had a trading volume of 595 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.63 and a 200-day moving average of $131.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.