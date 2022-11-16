Cummins Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.57 (NYSE:CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 1.57 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Cummins has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Cummins has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cummins to earn $20.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

NYSE:CMI opened at $250.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $224.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $254.09.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.50.

In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,013 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,752. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

