CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Raised by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,987 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 128.3% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day moving average of $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $86.28 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $128.41 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on CVS Health from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

