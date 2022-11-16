DA Davidson Cuts Doma (NYSE:DOMA) Price Target to $1.50

Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at DA Davidson to $1.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 234.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Doma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Get Doma alerts:

Doma Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of DOMA stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 6,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,160. Doma has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $7.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a market cap of $146.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Doma

In other Doma news, CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 245,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total transaction of $137,571.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,584,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,087,260.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 654,730 shares of company stock valued at $378,170. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Doma during the first quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Doma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Doma by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Doma during the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Doma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Doma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.