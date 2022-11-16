Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

Danaos has a payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Danaos to earn $25.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Danaos Stock Performance

NYSE DAC opened at $58.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Danaos has a 1-year low of $52.73 and a 1-year high of $107.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Danaos

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DAC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaos in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Danaos by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 361,198 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,052,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 2,111.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after acquiring an additional 265,413 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Danaos in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,966,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Danaos by 36.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,572,000 after acquiring an additional 24,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

