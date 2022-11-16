DAO Maker (DAO) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $105.03 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 16th. One DAO Maker token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00005088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $105.03 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.96 or 0.00576595 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,946.26 or 0.30033886 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000084 BTC.

DAO Maker Token Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,956,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.