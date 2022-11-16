Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 332,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Daseke

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Daseke by 27,982.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after acquiring an additional 682,480 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Daseke in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 984,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 390,022 shares during the last quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Daseke by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 2,228,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 356,753 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Daseke by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,150,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after acquiring an additional 323,675 shares during the last quarter. 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Daseke Stock Performance

DSKE stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.06. 553,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,792. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.95. Daseke has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $13.17.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.13). Daseke had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

