Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden lifted its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 294.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Datadog Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:DDOG traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.03. 91,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,578,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.61. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.45 and a 1 year high of $199.68.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $15,763,761.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 296,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,592.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 605,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,798,340.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.11, for a total transaction of $625,105.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,019 shares in the company, valued at $15,763,761.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,142 shares of company stock worth $1,969,705 over the last ninety days. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

