Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Market Capitalization Tops $40.88 Million

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market cap of $40.88 million and approximately $36.78 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00003316 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.00571639 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,929.90 or 0.29775738 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol launched on May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol.

Buying and Selling Dawn Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.