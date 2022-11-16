Dawn Protocol Market Cap Hits $40.84 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (DAWN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One Dawn Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00003302 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.84 million and $14.11 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dawn Protocol Token Profile

Dawn Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,464,266 tokens. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dawnprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol. Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming.”

