DeepOnion Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $31.78 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 16th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $31.78 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0472 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00120682 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00240977 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005989 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00061084 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032586 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000330 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000167 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,753,181 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.