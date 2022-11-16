Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) were down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 1,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 607,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 20.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,207,000 after purchasing an additional 341,315 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Definitive Healthcare by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,512,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,444 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Definitive Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

