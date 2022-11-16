Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Stock Price Down 6%

Shares of Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) were down 6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 1,042 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 607,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently weighed in on DH shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.56.
Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.51.
Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare
About Definitive Healthcare
Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Definitive Healthcare (DH)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.