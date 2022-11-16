Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:DEX opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
