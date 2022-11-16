Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:DEX opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $10.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEX. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 725.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.4% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,776 shares in the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

