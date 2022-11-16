Delta Apparel (DLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th.

Delta Apparel Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:DLA opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.61. Delta Apparel has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Apparel

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 30.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 49.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 112.9% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 43,325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 22,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Apparel by 33.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 92,291 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Delta Apparel

Separately, TheStreet cut Delta Apparel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

(Get Rating)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

