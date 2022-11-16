Delta Asset Management LLC TN Cuts Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 15,459.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 1,676,388 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after buying an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Waste Management by 120.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,373,000 after buying an additional 735,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.72. 42,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,991. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.48% and a net margin of 11.55%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

