Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $7.36 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,740 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in Intel by 173.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Intel by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 639,671 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $31,702,000 after buying an additional 105,016 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Intel by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 198,013 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,813,000 after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 853,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,224,968. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.92%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTC. Summit Insights raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,347,125.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,990. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 73,630 shares of company stock worth $2,147,872. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

