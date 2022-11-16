Delta Asset Management LLC TN Raises Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Ecolab accounts for about 1.5% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Ecolab by 119.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 145.7% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of ECL traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.58. The company had a trading volume of 33,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,972. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.04 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Ecolab

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ECL shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.82.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 37,255 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $172.29 per share, for a total transaction of $6,418,663.95. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,164,142 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,270,025.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 37,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $172.29 per share, with a total value of $6,418,663.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,270,025.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 59,467 shares of company stock worth $10,165,721 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.